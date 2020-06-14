A tanker truck has exploded on a highway in southeastern China, killing 18 people and injuring at least 189 others, authorities said on Sunday, June 14.

The tanker exploded near a village in the Wenling section of the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway on Saturday evening, Xinhua news agency.

The explosion caused extensive damage to nearby buildings. One photo showed firefighters hosing down a row of buildings with blown-out facades well into the night. A second blast took place when the blown-up truck fell onto a workshop near the expressway. The explosions caused the residential houses and factory workshops to collapse.

Hundreds of firefighters rescued 189 people

Hundreds of firefighters were sent to the scene for rescue work. As of Sunday morning, a total of 189 injured people were receiving medical treatment in hospitals. Rescue and search efforts were underway.

Multiple videos of the explosion were doing rounds on social media that showed a large explosion and charred facades of nearby buildings near the city of Wenling.