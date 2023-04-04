China has released a set of new names for 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh to reignite row over its claim for the state, which it calls "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet". This is the third time China has 'renamed' places in Arunachal Pradesh.

China's Ministry of Civil Affairs on Monday released a set of names in Chinese, Tibetan, and pinyin characters on geographical names issued by the Chinese State Council or cabinet. The list includes five mountain peaks, two land areas, two residential areas, and two rivers.

The first two such lists were released in 2018 and 2021. China issued a list of six names in 2017, while in 2021 it 'renamed' 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh.

New Delhi had strongly rejected China's claims on both occasions asserting that the state has "always been" and will "always be" an integral part of India.

"This is not the first time China has attempted such a renaming of places in the state of Arunachal Pradesh." External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in December 2021.

"Arunachal Pradesh has always been, and will always be an integral part of India. Assigning invented names to places in Arunachal Pradesh does not alter this fact," he had said.

The Global Times, which is part of the ruling Communist Party's mouthpiece People's Daily, said the move was 'standardised geographical names'. The first set of name changes was announced by in 2017 days after the Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh.

China was sharply critical of the Tibetan spiritual leader's visit, who fled from Tibet through Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and sought refuge in India in 1959 after China took military control of the Himalayan region in 1950.

It may be noted that India and Chinese troops had clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector last December, amid months-long border standoff in eastern Ladakh.