China, like the rest of the world, suffered a major blow from the COVID-19 pandemic. As the world is starting to recover from one of the biggest health crisis in recent history, many countries are putting out plans to level back to the pre-COVID times - be it in terms of health or economy. China is also putting its focus on alleviating poverty under its new campaign and has spelled out its plans in ABCD of English alphabets.

Due to COVID-19 and China being its point of origin, many international companies shifted their base of operations to other countries such as India. "A large number of countries now feel that time has come to reduce dependence upon China for manufacturing and a strong need to create self-reliance of critical needs and where feasible shift manufacturing out from China to other suitable countries," Major General Dilawar Singh (Retd.), Senior Vice President of the Global Economist Forum ECOSOC, UN, had said last April.

From X for Xi's leadership to J for job creation, there are different plans under its new campaign of A to Z for alleviating poverty. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying has made those plans public by releasing them on Twitter.

ABCD of China's new campaign to alleviate poverty

Check out the A to Z of China's plans to alleviate poverty: (via Twitter/Hua Chunying)