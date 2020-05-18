The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has ramped up its defence facilities across the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan Valley region. The valley is located in the disputed Aksai Chin area of which China annexed a major part of 1962 War with India. The action has been taken amidst China accusing Indian troops of trespassing areas and developing fortifications and obstacles to disrupt Chinese border defense troops' normal patrol activities.

"In a resolute response to India's recent, illegal construction of defense facilities across the border into Chinese territory in the Galwan Valley region, Chinese border defense troops have made the necessary moves and enhanced control measures," quoted the Global Times as per a military source.

Accusing India of crossing the boundary lines multiple times since the start of the month, the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece also blamed India for instigating conflict and unilaterally changing the status quo. The report added, "Since early May, India has been crossing the boundary line in the Galwan Valley region and entering Chinese territory. The Indian-side built defence fortifications and obstacles to disrupt Chinese border defense troops' normal patrol activities, purposefully instigated conflicts and attempted to unilaterally change the current border control situation."

Boundary disputes between Asia's two biggest countries have been an intractable issue since the 1950s and multiple attempts have failed to resolve the 3488 km long border dispute.

Massive infrastructure upgrade by India post-Doklam standoff

Notably, the deadlock between India and China in Doklam in 2017 had prompted the Indian side to ramp up its infrastructure and connectivity in borders areas. In this regard, a parliamentary standing committee had recommended a thorough overhaul to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to improve roads and infrastructure along the disputed border with China in 2018.

The frequent incursion by the Chinese People's liberation army has forced India to launch a massive program to upgrade infrastructure along the China border, especially in the Arunachal Pradesh region. However, in a statement given to media persons, Army Chief General Naravane tried to downplay the recent incidences of standoff along the Chinese border.