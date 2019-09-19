Indian star badminton player PV Sindhu will fight it out against Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the second round fixture of the Victor China Open 2019 held at the Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium, Changzhou in China.

The Indian shuttler was in good form in her first-round fixture against former world number one Li Xuerui of China whereas the 21-year-old badminton player from Thailand had to face a stiff challenge against world number nine Michelle Li to set up a date with the Indian star.

Preview, Prediction and Schedule

PV Sindhu was crowned the world champion in Basel after she defeated Japanese shuttler Nozomi Okuhara to win the BWF World Championships.

The 24-year-old badminton star became the first Indian to win a gold at the world championships. After achieving a feat like that the Indian shuttler who is enjoying her prime form is aiming to win the China Open for the second time as she won it in 2016.

Sindhu had a more or less comfortable outing in her first-round fixture as she defeated China's Li Xuerui in straight games. She started the match taking a lead of four points but the Chinese bounced back and levelled the score to make it 9-9.

However, after that, the 24-year-old Indian shuttler was in cruise control of the proceedings as she won the first game 21-18. In the second game, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist went ahead and had the upper hand.

The 28-year-old Chinese player was leading 6-2 but Sindhu finally got her touch back to settle the second game with sheer dominance as the scoreboard read 21-12 in favour of the Indian.

She will be raring to go against her opponent from Thailand after her comfortable victory in the first round.

On the other hand, Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand had a tough time against world number nine Michelle Li from Canada. She won the first game 23-21 and lost the second one 11-21 to her Canadian opponent.

But in the third game, she kept her composure to beat her opponent 21-19 and set up a second-round clash with the Indian world champion.

The 24-year-old shuttler from India is definitely the favourite to win the fixture as she is enjoying the form of her life. Moreover, her record against her opponent from Thailand is quite convincing enough to pick her as the favourite to win the match.

But the 21-year-old shuttler can definitely produce an upset. The match will probably end in favour of the Indian player as she might win it in straight games.

The PV Sindhu-Pornpawee Chochuwong match will probably start after 3.50 PM local time and 1.10 PM IST on September 19.

TV listing, Live streaming and where to watch in India

The match will be telecasted on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in India and the fans can watch the live streaming on Hotstar.