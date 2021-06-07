At least 70 per cent of China's target population is expected to be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of this year, an official of the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the NHC, told Xinhua news agency that the locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported recently suggest that the pandemic prevention and control situation remains grim.

Calling on the public not to hesitate about vaccination, Zeng said joint efforts should be made to build the "Great Wall of Immunization".

Over 763 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered across China to date, NHC figures showed.

Since the pandemic originated in Wuhan city of Hubei province in December 2019, China has so far reported 91,248 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,636 deaths.