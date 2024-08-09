Star-Indian javelin player Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver medal in the ongoing Olympics 2024, while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw.

Arshad Nadeem made history for Pakistan with an Olympic record throw of 92.97m, crossing 90m again with his final attempt to claim gold.

Neeraj Chopra made five fouls and only one throw went 89.45m which got India silver.

The star golden boy was seen disheartened as he tried his best, he didn't smile a bit, despite winning silver and got emotional.

He hugged Arshad Nadeem for his win.

Several pictures and videos have gone viral that show Neeraj being disappointed with his game.

The world cheered for one and fans took to social media and motivated him.

Neeraj Chopra became the third Indian and the first in track and field to win back-to-back individual Olympic medals.

VIDEO | Paris Olympics 2024: "Neeraj Chopra has scripted history by winning a Silver medal. He has become the first Indian athlete to win Silver and Gold medals in athletics. Neeraj gave his best performance today. Hopefully he will perform even better in the next Olympics," says… pic.twitter.com/YWtCvsfUDH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2024

In the Tokyo Olympics, which was held in 2020 he won gold.

Only wrestler Sushil Kumar (2008 and 2012) and shuttler PV Sindhu (2016 and 2021) have won back-to-back Olympic medals.

#WATCH | Paris: On winning a silver medal in men's javelin throw at #ParisOlympics2024, Ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra says, "We all feel happy whenever we win a medal for the country...It's time to improve the game now...We will sit and discuss and improve the… pic.twitter.com/kn6DNHBBnW — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2024

PM Modi was the first one to tweet.

He said, "Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he's shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud."

You’ve set such high standards for yourself champ that even India’s highest medal in #Paris2024 #Silver seems lesser for you #NeerajChopra ?? it was just Arshad Nadeem’s Day. Congratulations to this great Pakistani athlete on his historic #OLYMPICRECORD #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/lz57jcG15c — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 8, 2024

Celebs and social media congratulate

Actor Randeep Hooda congratulated Neeraj Chopra on X.

"You've set such high standards for yourself champ that even India's highest medal in #Paris2024 #Silver seems lesser for you #NeerajChopra it was just Arshad Nadeem's Day. Congratulations to this great Pakistani athlete on his historic #OLYMPICRECORD #OlympicGames," Hooda posted on X.

"Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for clinching the silver medal at the Olympics. Your perseverance and passion continue to inspire the nation. You've shown once again that there are no limits to achieving dreams through hard work and dedication," Mohammad Shami wrote on X.

Neeraj Chopra has scripted history by winning a Silver medal. He has become the first Indian athlete to win Silver and Gold medals in athletics. Neeraj gave his best performance today. Hopefully, he will perform even better in the next Olympics," says former India Olympian Om Prakash Singh Karhana on Neeraj Chopra winning a silver medal in javelin throw.

This is what Neeraj said after winning

Neeraj Chopra after the silver medal said, "We all feel happy whenever we win a medal for the country...It's time to improve the game now...We will sit and discuss and improve the performance...India played well (at the Paris Olympics)....The competition was good (today)...but every athlete have their day, today was Arshad's day...I gave my best but some things need to be looked upon and worked upon...Our national anthem may not have been played today, but it will definitely be played somewhere else in the future..."