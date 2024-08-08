Indians are shining bright in the Olympics after Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified as she failed to meet the weight requirement for her women's 50kg wrestling gold medal bout. The 29-year-old was a little over 100 grams above the 50-kg mark, which led to disqualification.

After which, the world came crashing down and all the pinned hope was lost. However, now it is time for Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, as he has qualified for the final of the men's javelin throw. The final will take place on August 8, 2024, and all eyes are on Neeraj, the 'golden boy', who is all set to make Indians proud by winning.

If Neeraj Chopra win a gold medal ? tomorrow. We will send $100 to lucky winner who(( likes the tweet and comment most ))?. #Olympic2024 #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/bYFp1lqcsS — Paris 2024 Olympics Commentary (@Paris2024Club) August 7, 2024

On Tuesday, Neeraj aced the men's javelin qualification at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a gigantic throw of 89.34m. The ace Indian athlete registered the second-best performance of his career behind the 89.94m achieved in Tokyo. The defending champion declared that he was ready for the high-quality javelin to throw Olympic finals.

Neeraj Chopra, comes, throws, qualifies into the final ??



- The face of Indian Olympics...!!!! pic.twitter.com/1qpxcq1zOE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 6, 2024

Neerja's finale is just a few hours away and fans are praying and rooting for his big win. However, he has received massive support from Indian cricket star Rishabh Pant, who is currently in Sri Lanka for a white-ball series.

If Neeraj chopra win a gold medal tomorrow. I will pay 100089 Rupees to lucky winner who likes the tweet and comment most . And for the rest top 10 people trying to get the atttention will get flight tickets . Let's get support from india and outside the world for my brother — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 7, 2024

Rishab Pant took to his social media and wrote for Neeraj, which left the internet amused.

"If Neeraj Chopra wins a gold medal tomorrow. I will pay 100089 Rupees to the lucky winner who likes the tweet and comments the most. And for the rest, the top 10 people trying to get the attention will get flight tickets. Let's get support from India and outside the world for my brother," Pant's X post read.

His post was liked by many and fans supported his cause, while a section of netizens thought that his account had been hacked.

Indian athletes at the Olympics

So far, India has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics. Manu Bhaker claimed India's first medal in the 10m Air Pistol event, and she, along with Sarabjot Singh, secured another bronze in the mixed team event. Additionally, Swapnil Kusale clinched bronze in the 50m Rifle 3P event.

Neeraj Chopra made history at the Tokyo Olympics by delivering India's first-ever gold in a track and field event with a throw of 87.58 meters.