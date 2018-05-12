Chilling narratives of Naxal cruelty in Midnapur

Villages in West Bengal and amp;rsquo;s West Midnapore District are falling victims to Naxal violence. and amp;nbsp;Some of these tribal villagers narrated incidents of Naxal cruelty and still live in fear and trauma. The incidents of Naxal violence have gone up in West Midnapur district since 2009. Many villagers were even forced to migrate to safer places. West Bengal now has just one Left-Wing Extremism district, Jhargram, which has been carved out of Maoist-infested areas that till now covered the four districts of West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Birbhum. and amp;nbsp; and amp;nbsp;