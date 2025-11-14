Today, November 14 is filled with Children's Day messages, wishes and quotes. Not just the common people, even our Bollywood moms have taken to social media to wish their children in the most adorable way. One of the sassiest mothers in Bollywood, Kajol, also took to social media to wish her children - Nysa and Yug - but also poked fun at them.

Kajol shared adorable pictures with son Yug and daughter Nysa. In the caption she called raising kids a "lot of work" but added that its the best feeling in the world. "Children's day and today I can say that "that is a lot of work" but when it goes well it's the best feeling in the world," she wrote.

Kajol's Children's Day wish

Kajol further added the twist and said, "Here's to all kids today and to all those amazing parents who love them.. can we just shrink them after 8pm pls?" The 'Dilwale' actress' post received a lot of love and evoked laughter on social media for the light-hearted humour.

Dia Mirza calls for action

Dia Mirza also took to social media to share some beautiful moments with her son Avyaan. She urged everyone to think of climate change and what we are leaving behind for the next generation to deal with.

"This Children's Day, let's ask the only question that matters: How can our children be happy if the air they breathe is toxic, the soils depleted, the water unsafe, and the biodiversity that sustains them collapsing? Their health, their joy, their future — all of it is tied to the health of our planet," she wrote.

Dia further urged everyone to come together to protect the planet. "Protecting nature is not optional. It is the most urgent form of love we can offer our children. Act now. Choose better. Fight to protect the world they deserve," she wrote.