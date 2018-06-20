With international uproar against the US border policy, combined with the child-separation policy has hit the social media and the reaction is instant outrage and the hashtags are quickly rallying behind thousands of sympathisers.

The trending hashtag on Facebook and Twitter --#ChildrenInCages -- is visibly shaking the Trump administration and the Home Land Security officials are being chased on the roads. Young children as small as four years are forcibly removed from their parents at the US borders and kept in separate facilities (read CAGES), awaiting their uncertain future.

Who cares?

Do the authorities really think about these little children before they are snatched away from their parents?

Let's take a look at their medical condition as described by medical doctors. Their faint little heartbeat shoots up crazy and the body releases stress hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. These stress hormones which are unnecessarily provoked in the body can kill the important little branches of brain cells that transmit messages. Over time, these stress hormones can kill the neurons in young children and damage them both psychologically and physically.

This is the situation of all the children who are separated from their parents forcibly.

Charles Nelson, a pediatrics professor at the Harvard Medical School says the 'effect is catastrophic'. He said, "There's so much research in this that if people paid attention at all to the science, they would never do this."

Trump's child-separation policy faces opposition

The policy on border crossing by the Trump government has separated nearly 2,000 immigrant children from their parents in the last six weeks. Condemning it, the American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians and the American Psychiatric Association have together issued a statement against the President Trump policy. More than 250,000 doctors in the United States, nearly 7,700 mental-health professionals, and 142 organizations have signed a petition to end the policy.

The petition to end the child-separation policy reads:

"To pretend that the separated children do not grow up with the shrapnel of this traumatic experience embedded in their minds is to disregard everything we know about child development, the brain, and trauma."

Eerie Familiarity with Romanian orphans?

The sufferings and the child development are eerily familiar with that of the Romanian orphans who had been brought up by institutions, in 2000.

The similarity in situation shows loud screams, snatching the children from parents, taking them to care facility where they are fed, bathed, and diapered. No responsive adult was available to play with, respond or hold them whenever they cried. They were brutally ignored, recalled reports published 18 years ago.

The Romanian children suffered massive brain damage, despite adequate physical care. Neglect of emotional and social needs caused their brain size to shrink in size and contained actual 'black holes' which stopped the brain development. Lack of social and emotional needs left them unable to bond with others when they were adopted or raised by loving families later, said reports.

Reasons Why Children Get Affected

A child gets emotionally attached to the caregiver and vice versa from the time they are born and it is inhuman to drag the little children away from their loved ones, they said. Lisa Fortuna, Medical Director for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Boston Medical Center said, "Our bodies secrete hormones like oxytocin when in contact that reinforces the bond, to help us attach and connect."

She further said the part of their brain that differentiates things into safe or dangerous fail to work and they tend to become rude and rough when they grow. Or it may also result the other way. "Things that are not threatening seems threatening," either way retarding the natural growth of the kids.

It's just HELL awaiting them at the US border!