A two-month-old child was killed and four others were injured as a speeding SUV hit street vendors in posh Jubilee Hills area on Thursday night.

The car rammed a group of women selling balloons on Jubilee Hills Road Number 45 near Cable Bridge.

According to police, after crossing the Cable Bridge, the SUV coming from Madhapur side hit the footpath vendors. Two infants who were in their mothers' laps fell down. Later, one of them was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Three women and a one-year-old child were undergoing treatment at the hospital. The victims were all migrants from Maharashtra who were living on the streets by selling balloons and begging.

After the accident, the driver escaped leaving behind the vehicle with Temporary Registration (TR) number. The vehicle, Mahindra Thar, also had an MLA sticker pasted on it.

Jubilee Hills inspector Rajasekhar Reddy said the vehicle was found to be registered in the name of a construction company and they were trying to trace the driver with the help of CCTV footage.

Police were also investigating if there was only one person or more in the SUV and if the person at the wheels was under the influence of alcohol.

The MLA sticker found pasted on the vehicle allegedly belongs to Amir Shakil, the MLA from Bodhan constituency. The MLA from ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), however, clarified that he has nothing to do with the incident.

The MLA, who is said to be currently in Dubai, said he had given a sticker to a friend but did not know if it was the same found pasted on the vehicle involved in the accident.