In what can be called a shockingly disturbing incident, a 3-year-old girl died after doctors of a private hospital allegedly handed over the minor to her family without giving her stitches after surgery. Why? Because parents of the minor failed to clear the dues. The doctors were performing an abdominal surgery on the minor.

The deceased minor's family hails from Manjahanpur in Kaushambi and had recently brought the girl to the hospital in Prayagraj after she complained of abdominal pain.

International Business Times has reached out to the hospital for a comment on the matter. The story will be duly updated.

It was social media that brought the unfortunate incident to light after a user posted a series of tweets narrating the shocking incident, while sharing visuals and details of the inhuman treatment that the hospital allegedly meted out to the family.

Taking cognisance of the horrific incident, Prayagraj's district magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami has constituted a two-member investigation committee. the committee comprises Chief Medical Officer and city district magistrate. While the exact timeline and dates of the incident are not known yet, but the body of the minor has been sent for post mortem to determine both the cause and the time of the death.

Horrific incident, disgusted netizens

Someone losing their life due to negligence of the doctors is hard to make peace with. But here allegedly, the hospital authorities can be accused of wilful conduct leading to the death of the minor. The series of tweets that have so far brought the incident to light reveal that it is the United Medicity Hospital.

The tweets sparked revenge and anger among social media with some calling for a complete shutdown of the hospital. While others wanted nothing less than a permanent cancellation of the licence to practice medicine anywhere in the future and the hospital owners and doctors behind bars. Others called the act the highest level of inhumanity, comparing it to nothing less than human and organ trafficking.