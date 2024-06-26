Salman Khan graced Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception in full star power. The superstar arrived with his full security cover and appeared to have come with his own little army. Salman Khan and Sonakshi have always shared a great rapport with one another. Shatrughan Sinha's daughter had made her big debut opposite Mr Khan in Dabangg.

Zaheer Iqbal also has a strong connection with Salman as he took made his debut with the dashing Khan. Salman also shares a warm equation with Shatrughan Sinha and his wife, Poonam Sinha. Social media also had a lot to say on the videos of Salman arriving in his trademark black suit for the reception.

Reactions on Salman Khan's arrival

"Finally Megastar Guest Arrived," a user wrote. "Now the party's soul has come," another user wrote. "The colour black is just made for him, he looks too good," a social media user wrote. "Bhai ka swag (big brother's swag)," another social media user commented. "Finally the chief guest has arrived," read a comment. "He has a different vibe altogether no one in Bollywood can match his star power," another comment read.

Sonakshi Sinha – Zaheer's wedding post

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumph," Sonakshi and Zaheer wrote in identical posts.

"Leading upto this moment where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever," the newlyweds wrote.