Kartik Aaryan has smashed his image of just a Punchnama boy and has been bagging big banner projects. His movies such as Pati Patni Aur Woh and Love Aaj Kal 2 managed to enthral the audience and increase his fanbase. Kartik was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani went the country got affected with the deadly Coronavirus and stars were forced to quarantine themselves. Even being on lockdown, Kartik is making sure that his fans are being entertained through his quirky posts and funny comments.

How Bollywood stars spending their time

Many Bollywood stars are on lockdown and have been spending time cleaning, cooking and doing all the house chores that fans think their favourite celebrity can do. Heropanti fame Kriti Sanon, who recently penned down a beautiful poem for her fans, has now shared a dessert recipe which might sound drool-worthy but Sanon thinks the 'health' factor might just have killed the taste. Baking a Dark chocolate chia pudding for his father, she learned the lesson that something running after being healthy might be heavy for your taste buds. Even his father said "Kadwa Hai" after eating the cake. She shared the picture of the pudding with a caption, "#KriticalCooking #WhatsCooking

Dish 1: Dark Chocolate Chia Pudding Lessons learned:

1. Normal pudding tastes better than Chia pudding. So don't ruin a good dessert by trying to make it healthy(Its dessert, not salad!)

2. If you're making it for your parents, don't use Dark chocolate because they'll just say "kadwa hai"!

#LockdownDay1"

Kriti vs Kartik; Chia vs Chai

To this #KriticalCooking post, Kriti's Luka Chhupi co-star Kartik Aaryan dropped a hilarious comment that would remind us of our male friends. He wrote "Chai Pudding" instead of Chia to which Sanon mockingly replied, "Mr. Gawalior....Chia". The duo has always been spotted pulling each other's leg on various occasions. Even on the chat show Koffee with Karan, Kriti was teasing Kartik with Sara Ali Khan's name and making him blush.

Kartik fights Corona, Pyar Ka Punchnama style

After the announcement of curfew and message of maintaining social distancing, Kartik released an awareness video in a total Pyaar Ka Punchnama style for the people who were not listening to the government. Even PM Narendra Modi shared his video and encouraged him to keep on spreading awareness like this. He urged his fans to help their parents and spend some quality time with them. Kartik himself is making sure that he participating in all the house chores like any other kid in the house. His video of doing the dishes was highly enjoyed by all the fans.