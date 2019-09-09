Chhichhore and Saaho have failed to halt the dream run of Mission Mangal, which has continued to make a good collection at the Indian box office in the fourth-weekend and inched closer to Rs 200 crore mark.

Saaho, which was initially scheduled for August 15 release, was a clash with Mission Mangal at the box office, while Chhichhore hit the screens two week's later. Saaho had huge hype and Mission Mangal lacked lacked promotion. Hence, many in the film industry felt that Akshay Kumar should avoid locking horns with Prabhas, by delaying his film's release and save the movie from suffering huge losses at the box office.

But finally, the makers of Saaho postponed its release by two weeks, due to the delay in its post-production works. Eventually, this delay forced the producers of Chhichhore postpone its release by a week. Mission Mangal was released on the scheduled date, fared well for two weeks and became a blockbuster success. The movie collected Rs 178.11 crore net at the Indian box office in just 14 days.

Mission Mangal faced a tough competition from Saaho in its third week and trade anlyst felt that the latter would halt the dream run of the Akshay Kumar starrer. However, Mission Mangal continued to keep the cash registers ringing and collected Rs 15.03 crore net at the Indian box office in its third week, taking its 21-day collection to Rs 193.14 crore net.

Chhichhore created a similar competition of Saaho this week. But Mission Mangal braved its wave and collected Rs 4.23 crore net at the Indian box office in its fourth weekend. Its 24-day total collection has now reached Rs 197.37 crore nett. It needs to rake in just Rs 2.63 crore net to cross Rs 200 crore mark in the domestic market. Considering its current pace, the movie would easily surpass it, by the end of week 4.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#MissionMangal inches closer to ₹ 200 cr mark... Will be #AkshayKumar's first double century... [Week 4] Fri 73 lakhs, Sat 1.40 cr, Sun 2.10 cr. Total: ₹ 197.37 cr. India biz. #MissionMangal biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 128.16 cr [8 days] Week 2: ₹ 49.95 cr Week 3: ₹ 15.03 cr Weekend 4: ₹ 4.23 cr Total: ₹ 197.37 cr #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER."

On the other hand, Chhichhore opened to a good response and has collected Rs 35.98 crore net at the domestic box office in its first weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Chhichhore wins hearts, woos BO... Goes on an overdrive on Day 3... Solid trending helps put up a super total... Multiplexes are rocking... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities push biz forward... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr. Total: ₹ 35.98 cr. #India biz."