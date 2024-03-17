Music transcends beyond borders and is a universal language. With social media booming each day, we find a pool of reel, talented influencers making their fans and fellow Instagrammers get engaged with their content. However, music fanatics love singers recreating their favourite songs in different beats and tonalities. That's why covers and lo-fi music are a huge hit among millennials and GEN Z. And if you are a music enthusiast and love to plug in your headphones, you must have surely heard beautiful songs crooned by young social media sensation Chhavi Pradhan. She has mesmerised millions of people with her touching voice.

Young and dynamic singer Chhavi is based out of Delhi and the talent croons covers of popular song lyrics. The actor new's song is here.

In an exclusive candid conversation with IBT, Chhavi Pradhan spoke about her new song Tu Hai Kahan, her favourite songs and which celeb would want to lend her voice in future.

Excerpts

Tell us about your recently released song.

"Tu Hai Kahan" is a song tracing the journey of searching for the one true love amidst life's twists and turns In the era of situation ships, there still exist people who believe in old-school love and this is an ode to them

What has been the response to the song so far?

The response has been great so far. I've received tonnes of messages on how people are relating to the song.

How do you deal with social media competition, does it take a toll on you as an artist?

Of course, there is a lot of competition, but I think I've been surrounded by amazing artists who help their contemporaries. Yes, there is competition but I'd say it's a friendly one.

How do you unwind yourself?

Well, Instagram reels are something that I keep scrolling to stay updated but while composing my originals I try not to stick to a certain trend but create art that would mirror me and resonate with my audience

A particular celeb you would like to lend your voice to?

It's surely going to be Alia Bhatt.

What is next in the pipeline?

I have four originals prepared. And this time I'm going to release an EP for sure. I think in 2024 people would see more of my originals than covers.