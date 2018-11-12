Live

The polling for the first phase of Chattisgarh assembly elections began in 10 out of 18 constituencies on Monday, November 12.

Stringent security arrangements have been made and over 1.25 lakh police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed to counter possible Naxal attacks during the assembly elections.

The voting began at 7 am and it will conclude by 3 pm. However, the poll timings have also been changed to 8 am to 5 pm in several areas.

The polling began at 7 am in Mohla-Manpur, Antagarh, Bhanupratappur, Kanker, Keshkal, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Konta.

While districts like Khairagarh, Dongargarh, Khuji, Rajnandgaon, Dongargaon, Bastar, Jagdalpur and Chitrakot commenced polling from 8 am, reports NDTV.

In the first phase, 190 candidates are currently in the fray and as per electoral rolls, there are about 31,80,014 voters. Women voters outnumber men for the first phase of polling, with 16,22,492 female voters as against 15,57,435 men. There are 87 third gender voters as well, reports PTI.

