On the auspicious occasion of the "Amavasya" in the month of Shravan, the Chhari Mubarak the holy mace of Lord Shiva was taken to the historic Shankaracharya Temple atop a hillock today for final rituals connected with the ongoing annual Amaranth Yatra.

The holy mace for this year's Amarnath Yatra was led by Mahant Deependra Giri and taken to the historic Shankaracharya temple for special prayers on the occasion of Shravan Amavasya as per age-old customs.

As per the Hindu calendar the Hariyali Amavasya also knowna s Sharvan Amavasya is observed in the month of Shravan. It is considered auspicious for the Hindu community.

As there are two Shravan' months this year, an astronomical event taking place after 19 years, Amaranth Yatra has a greater significance, custodian of the holy mace Mahant Deependra Giri earlier told media persons.

As per the age-old tradition, rituals namely "Bhoomi-Pujan", "Navgrah Pujan" and 'Dhawajarohan' connected with the traditional commencement of the annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji was already performed at Pahalgam on the auspicious occasion of 'Ashad-Purnima' (Vyas-Purnima) on July 3.

The Chhari Mubarak will be taken to 'Sharika-Bhawani' temple, Hari Parbat on August 17 to pay obeisance to the goddess. Rituals will be performed for Chhari-Sthapana at Shri Amareshwar temple Dashnami Akhara on August 19. On August 21 Chhari-Pujan will be performed at Dashnami Akhara on the auspicious occasion of 'Nag-Panchami'. The holy mace would have night halts at Pahalgam on August 26, Chandanwari on August 28, Sheshnag on August 29, and Panchtarani on August 30. The Mahant Deepender Giri will carry the holy mace to the holy cave shrine to perform puja and have 'darshan' on the morning of 'Shravan-Purnima' on August 31. The Pooja at the holy cave shrine will be followed by 'Visarjan' in Lidder River at Pahalgam on September 1.

843 devotees leave the Jammu-base camp for Yatra

After a break of one day, a fresh batch of 834 pilgrims on Wednesday left a base camp here for the Kashmir Valley under tight security to undertake the annual Amarnath pilgrimage.

The 39th batch comprising 614 males, 146 females, 67 seers, and seven children left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp, in a convoy of 27 vehicles, for the twin base camps in Pahalgam and Baltal, between 3 am and 3.40 am, officials said.

So far, more than 4.25 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the cave shrine. The Yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.