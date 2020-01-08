Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is a tale of hope and triumph which is all set to unfold on January 10. A movie is currently being screened for movie journalists and film reviewer two days before the release and positive reactions have already started pouring in on social media.

Chhapaak brings the journey of an acid attack survivor and different phases of her struggle on the big screen. Deepika plays the acid attack victim named Malti, the character which is based on the real life acid attack victim Laxmi Agarwal. Being a keen observer and having an eye for minimalistic details, both Meghna and Deepika have tried to inculcate and deliver as many facts and the reality they could have.

Going by the early reactions on Twitter, Chhapaak has managed to impress the viewers with his hard-hitting dialogues, brilliant performances and a strong screenplay that keeps you hooked to your seats. The movie is fast-paced and doesn't take time in establishing the plot and storyline.

Deepika Padukone as Malti along with director Meghna Gulzar have been receiving praises from all corners and Chhapaak is being declared as the first hit of 2020 so far. Take a look at early reactions on Chhapaak.

Interval time at #Chhapaak Take a bow #MeghanaGulzar and @deepikapadukone. The film establishes the story in no time and the scene where Malti gets attacked pierces through your heart. Such a soul stirring film till now. 2020 has its first winner. DP is outstanding! — nayandeep rakshit (@NayandipRakshit) January 8, 2020

Interval of #Chhapaak ... @meghnagulzar is such a unique filmmaker. There is so much of honesty in the Cause that the film stands for. @deepikapadukone is simply stunning and so dignified. She is courageous. And that's an understatement. Brilliant so far! — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) January 8, 2020

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar and Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.