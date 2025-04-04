Vicky Kaushal is currently enjoying the massive success of his historical drama Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar. The film hit theatres on February 14, 2025, and received widespread acclaim from both fans and critics for Vicky's powerful portrayal of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava's OTT release

Chhaava turned out to be a box-office success, smashing records and grossing over Rs 1000 crore globally. The film continues to run successfully in theatres, captivating audiences with its gripping narrative and stellar performances.

For those who couldn't catch it in cinemas or wish to relive the cinematic experience, Chhaava is reportedly heading to Netflix India.

According to OTTPlay, the film is expected to begin streaming on April 11, 2025, with Netflix having secured the digital rights. However, the makers have yet to issue an official confirmation regarding the OTT release date. Typically, theatrical releases follow a 45–60 day window before heading to streaming platforms.

#Chhaava marches towards the ₹ 600 cr Club... Despite #Sikandar claiming a significant share of screens and shows from Sunday onward, #Chhaava maintained a steady hold from Sunday through Thursday.#Chhaava #Hindi [Week 7] Fri 1.30 cr, Sat 1.90 cr, Sun 1.35 cr, Mon 95 lacs, Tue… pic.twitter.com/tg0OynQME7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2025

Alongside Vicky Kaushal in the lead, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles. Apart from its Hindi version, Chhaava was also released in Telugu on March 7, 2025, further expanding its reach. The film has received appreciation across all languages, with a particularly strong response from Marathi-speaking audiences and a record-breaking performance among Hindi viewers.