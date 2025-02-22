Vicky Kaushal is basking in the success of his recently released film, Chhaava, which has cemented its position as the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of 2025. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava brings to life the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, portrayed by Vicky Kaushal. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai, Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb, and Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, and Neil Bhoopalam in pivotal roles.

PM Narendra Modi praises Vicky Kaushal's historical drama; film mints Rs 310.50 crore globally

The film has taken the box office by storm, setting unprecedented records. In its opening week, Chhaava amassed a staggering Rs 310.50 crore globally, with Rs 225.28 crore coming from the Indian market.

Not just moviegoers and netizens, but even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the film. While inaugurating the 98th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi on February 21, PM Modi acknowledged the film's growing impact, remarking, "In dino to Chhaava ki dhoom machi hui hai," highlighting its nationwide buzz.

He further stated, "Maharashtra and Mumbai have given new heights to both Marathi and Hindi cinema. And these days, Chhaava is making waves across the country. The introduction of Sambhaji Maharaj's valour in this form has been inspired by Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel."

Vicky Kaushal gets nazar utraai from his househelp

Meanwhile, Vicky, the man of the hour, continues to promote the film despite its massive box-office success. On Friday, he took to Instagram to share an endearing video of his nazar utraai ritual at home.

What is nazar utraai?

Nazar utraai is a traditional Indian ritual performed to ward off the evil eye.

In the video, Vicky's longtime helper, Asha Tai, is seen performing the ritual as he stands outside his apartment entrance. The actor smiles as she instructs him to turn around to complete the ritual. Once done, Vicky folds his hands and asks if he can come inside.

Sharing the heartfelt moment, he captioned the post, "Asha Tai has seen me grow—both in height and in life. Yesterday, she watched Chhaava and insisted, 'उभे रहा, नज़र उतराएची आहे तुमची' (Stand there, let me do the nazar utraai ritual for you). This has always been her way of showing love and protecting me from an abundance of it. So happy to have her in my life! "