The wedding of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani is taking place today, February 21, 2025, in Mumbai. Several celebrities and family members have arrived at the venue to bless the couple.

Among the attendees are Aadar's parents, Reema Jain and Manoj Jain, along with Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani, cousins Nitasha Nanda and Nikhil Nanda with their son Agastya, actor Armaan Ralhan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Babita Kapoor, and Randhir Kapoor. Cousins Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, along with Saif Ali Khan, have also arrived to join the celebrations.

Let's take a look at who wore what!

Karisma Kapoor looked stunning in a shimmering golden saree with intricate embroidery. She paired her elegant attire with statement jewelry, including a choker necklace, matching earrings, and bangles. Her neatly tied hair and minimal makeup enhanced her graceful look. Karisma was seen posing against a backdrop of red roses featuring the initials "A & A," representing the couple's names.

Nitasha Nanda and her nephew Agastya Nanda were dressed in classic white traditional ensembles. Meanwhile, Reema Jain looked elegant in a pink embellished suit with soft nude makeup, while Manoj Jain opted for a white kurta-pyjama with golden detailing.

Kareena Kapoor looked breathtakingly beautiful in a red saree, which she paired with an emerald necklace. She completed her look with sindoor, adding a traditional touch. She also posed with Saif Ali Khan.

For Aadar's wedding, Saif Ali Khan opted for a black bandhgala kurta and pyjama, exuding royal Pataudi charm.

The couple posed both individually and together, unable to take their eyes off each other. Kareena was seen smiling and blushing as she wrapped her hands around Saif's.

Veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor also arrived in coordinated shades of pink and white, adding to the evening's elegance.

Inside sangeet ceremony of Aadar and Alekha

Earlier this week, Aadar and Alekha enjoyed a series of fun-filled pre-wedding ceremonies. Several pictures from the celebrations have gone viral. However, a set of unseen monochromatic moments featuring the Kapoor clan, captured by the official photographers, was recently shared on Instagram.

Inside pictures from the sangeet night capture Aadar and Alekha holding each other closely. A collage from the mehendi ceremony shows Karisma and Kareena getting henna on their hands, with Kareena later posing for a picture with her father, Randhir Kapoor.

Another picture shows Alia lovingly gazing at Ranbir.