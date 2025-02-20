It was a star-studded sangeet and mehendi night for Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani on Wednesday evening. The lovebirds, who are all set to tie the knot in the coming days, are enjoying their pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai. The event saw the who's who of Bollywood and the entire Kapoor clan coming together to celebrate the soon-to-be bride and groom.

Several videos have surfaced online, capturing Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Aadar dancing to popular Bollywood hits.

In one of the clips, Kareena is seen dancing her heart out to Nakhre Kyun Kardi alongside the bride and groom-to-be. Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt also grooved to Sukhbir's iconic track Ishq Tera Tadpave (Oh Ho Ho Ho), while Rima Jain, Aadar, and Ranbir set the stage on fire with their performance on Kajra Re.

Fans on social media couldn't stop praising Kareena for embracing positivity, especially after the unfortunate attack at her residence last month. This sangeet night marked her first major family gathering since Saif's attack, and she was seen letting her hair down and enjoying the celebrations.

A fan commented, "Ohhhh yeh log bhi hum log ki tarah 'Oh Ho Ho' resist nahi kar sakte shaadi pe!!"

Another joked, "Punjabis activated."

A third user noted, "I love how Ranbir started with just his hands up and then gradually got into full swing, grooving to the beats... that's such introvert behavior ."

Take a look at all the videos below:

However, it was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who truly stole the spotlight. Ranbir looked dashing in an all-white kurta-pajama paired with a Nehru jacket, while Alia stunned in a yellow mirror-work sharara. Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a Sabyasachi maxi dress with a thigh-high slit, and Karisma Kapoor dazzled in a pink ensemble.

Aadar and Alekha's roka ceremony took place in November 2024 in Mumbai, attended by the Kapoor family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Navya Nanda. Several photos and videos from the roka went viral on social media. In January this year, the couple had a beautiful Christian wedding in Goa, with glimpses from their white wedding also making rounds online.