Karnataka Minister for Housing and Infrastructure Development V. Somanna on Sunday handed over compensation cheques to the family members of those who died due to Covid-19, in Govindarajanagar, Bengaluru.

"We have a greater responsibility of infusing courage and hope to the family members who have lost their dear ones to Covid pandemic," Minister Sommana said.

"The families who lost their members to Covid are still in grief. It is our duty to provide relief to them. Today cheques are distributed to 100 families of Covid victims and as many as 300 cheques were distributed to Covid victim's families last week," he stated.

Kin of COVID victims get compensated

Rs 50,000 compensation is given to Above Poverty Line (APL) families and Rs 1 lakh cheque as well as Rs 50,000 cash is being directly transferred to the accounts of Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood as an icon in the world as far as managing Covid situation is concerned. We have managed the difficult situation of the pandemic under his leadership. People should be careful about the third wave," Somanna explained.

He further said that construction of hospital has been the top priority of the government. Multi-specialty hospital will be inaugurated in a few days to cater to the healthcare services to people of Bengaluru. "People should not fear about Covid. Let's take precautions and get vaccinated to allay the fears of Covid pandemic," he urged.

(With inputs from IANS)