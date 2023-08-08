Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Chennai Express clocks 10 years today. The magnum opus was one of the most successful films at the pan India box office. Rohit Shetty brought together Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan after Om Shanti Om. Released in 2013, not just the script, but the dialect and diction of Deepika Padukone as Mennama and songs were a rage. The rom-com was North meets South with a touch of action, drama and romance.

SRK- Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express clocks 10 years

And now as the film has completed a decade of its release, Deepika walked down memory lane but with her husband actor Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone took to her social media handle and shared a throwback video of herself and Ranveer Singh in which they are seen lip-synching the iconic dialogue from Chennai Express.

Deepika recreates the "Bakwas dictionary" dialogue with Ranveer Singh

The famous "Bakwas dictionary" dialogue which gave rise to tons of memes was originally filmed with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika. Deepika recreated the same dialogue with her husband Ranveer Singh and shared the video on her Instagram and penned a long note.

The video looks like the one from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastani days.

Deepika wrote, "They say that comedy is the most difficult genre for an actor. So when I was offered 'Chennai Express', I knew I had a daunting challenge ahead of me. And while it took me a little while to find Meenama, a process that is extremely lonely and often times frightening, I'm grateful that we were able to create a character that is not only synonymous with the movie, but also one that continues to receive an abundance of love till this date.."

Work front

Recently, Ranveer Singh is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, the film has surpassed 100 crore club. Apart from this, it has been reported that Ranveer Singh will be seen in Don 3. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen in Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan which is scheduled to release on 7th September. Deepika will be seen in Project K alongside Prabhas.

Talking about Chennai Express, the film also starred Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj, Kamini Kaushal, Mukesh Tiwari, Yogi Babu, Priyamani and more celebs.