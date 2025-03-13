Chennai doctor, wife, two sons found dead at home

A tragic incident unfolded in Anna Nagar West, Chennai, where a doctor, his wife, and their two sons were found dead in their home on Thursday morning.

According to police reports, the deceased have been identified as Dr Balamurugan, his wife Sumathi, and their two children, Dasvanth (17) and Lingesh (15).

Initial investigations suggest that financial distress may have driven them to take their own lives.

Dr Balamurugan, who owned a diagnostic scan center, had reportedly suffered heavy financial losses, leading to significant debts. His wife, Sumathi, was a practicing lawyer in the city court. Their elder son, Dasvanth, was preparing for his Class 12 board exams, while the younger son, Lingesh, was studying in Class 10.

The tragic discovery was made on Thursday morning when their driver arrived at their residence. After receiving no response, he alerted the neighbours. When they peered through the window, they saw the family members hanging. Dr Balamurugan and Sumathi were found in one room, while their sons were in another.

Upon receiving the information, the city police rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies. The remains were later sent to Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Suicide remains a major public health issue in India. Data shows that Maharashtra recorded the highest number of suicides in the country (22,746), followed by Tamil Nadu (19,834) and Madhya Pradesh (15,386). Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal together accounted for nearly half of the total suicides reported nationwide. Meanwhile, Nagaland recorded the lowest number, with only 41 cases.

Psychologist and social worker Dr Suchitra V. Menon, speaking to IANS, emphasised the importance of mental health awareness. "Many individuals who take their own lives keep their struggles to themselves. If they had shared their problems with friends or family, solutions might have been found. More awareness is needed to help people understand that suicide is not the answer," she said. She also highlighted that Tamil Nadu remains among the top four states with the highest suicide rates and called for more awareness campaigns to address the issue.

(With inputs from IANS)