Chelsea host Manchester United on Saturday, October 20 at Stamford Bridge as the two teams resume their Premier League 2018-19 season after the international break.

When does the match start and how to watch it live on TV, online

The much-anticipated clash between United and Chelsea will start at 12:30 pm local time, 5 pm IST.

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Chelsea vs United preview

Strugglers United clinched a morale-lifting win before the international break as they came back from behind to beat Newcastle United even as pressure on Jose Mourinho was mounting.

The Portuguese tactician is not entirely off the hook but the win against Newcastle came at a crucial time. United are reeling at the eighth spot with three losses from eight games.

A defeat on Saturday would see the Red Devils slipping to the bottom half of the league table. It would also reduce them to worst start since 2014-15 (in terms of points won after nine matches — 13).

United are desperate for momentum but a trip to the Bridge is not something that Mourinho and even the supporters of the club would have asked for at this point in time.

The Red Devils are yet to win at the Bridge in a competitive match since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure at the end of the 2012-13 season. Also, Mourinho's United side is yet to even open its account at the iconic venue in London.

It's just another game: Mourinho

Despite the hype surrounding the fixture, Mourinho wants to treat the clash against his former club as yet another league game.

"For me, it's another game. Would I celebrate like crazy my team's goal at Stamford Bridge or my team's victory? I don't think so... It's a match I want to do well for my players, for my team, for my supporters. I'm 100% Manchester United - no space for anything more than respect," Mourinho was quoted as saying by the BBC.

United have arrived in London with quite a few injury concerns as Jesse Lingard will be unavailable while the Red Devils will assess the conditions of Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini, Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot.

On the other hand, Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the ongoing league season.

Under their new Italian manager, the Blues have been phenomenal with Eden Hazard doing the bulk of the damage, especially at home.

With the Premier League top spot up for grabs, the Blues, who start as favourites, will be hoping to add to United's woes and send out a statement to rest of the chasing pack.

Team news - Probable starting lineups

Chelsea: Kepa; Alonso, Luiz, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante; Hazard, Giroud, Willian.

United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Bailly, Shaw; Pogba, Herrera, Matic; Mata, Lukaku, Sanchez.

Premier League TV guide