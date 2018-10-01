Former Chelsea and England defender John Terry, has a cult-hero status at The Blues, after coming through the ranks and captaining the side to five Premier League titles as well as the Champions League, apart from other trophies.

The English defender, who left Chelsea at the end of the 2016-17 season, played an entire season with Championship club Aston Villa but is currently out of contract.

As per English daily The Sun, Terry could be set to return to Chelsea, but this time as a coach. The report states that the former Chelsea captain will be given the reins of Chelsea's U-23 side - a side brimming with talent as Chelsea have one of the best youth academies in England.

The Sun report also states that Terry will be on a £800,000-a-year contract to become the new head coach of the U-23 side. The 37-year-old hasn't got his coaching badges yet and will have to complete them before he takes charge of the team.

Terry follows his former team-mate Frank Lampard into management, who led Derby County to a historic victory against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup last week.

Maurizio Sarri recently spoke about Terry and said that a position would always be open for the Chelsea legend, sparking speculation of a return to the club. The Italian manager revealed that Terry had told him that he would like to play another season of football before hanging up his boots.

The defender captained Aston Villa last year, featuring in 32 games in the Championship, as Villa finished fourth and then went on to the Playoff final, only to be narrowly defeated by Fulham. Terry's contract expired at the end of the season and hasn't signed with another club since, after being linked with a move to Spartak Moscow in Russia.