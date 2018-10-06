Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has emerged victorious at the Tamil Nadu box office. The movie is now heading towards breaching the Rs 50-crore mark in the state.

By the end of its eight-day first week, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is estimated to have grossed Rs 41.45 crore and likely to reach Rs 50-crore mark in the next few days. In the second weekend, the multi-starrer film has retained most of the screens despite the release of biggies like 96 and NOTA.

In the first weekend, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam minted Rs 26.38 crore after being released in over 400 screens. The industry expected the business to slow down on weekdays, but surprisingly the movie did not witness a huge drop in its collections.

On Monday, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam earned Rs 3.52 crore and had fantastic footfalls on Tuesday due to Gandhi Jayanthi festival as it raked in Rs 5.30 crore. In the next two days, the Mani Ratnam's creation raked in Rs 3.25 crore and around 3 crore, respectively. Please note that these are not official figures and the estimated figures by the trade observers.

Outside Tamil Nadu, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which has Arvind Swamy, Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu and Arun Vijay in the leads, has performed well in Karnataka where it has collected over Rs 4 crore.

Meanwhile, the film is set to breach $1-million mark in the US. So far, it has earned $ 816,956.00 in the North America.