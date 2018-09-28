Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has garnered a fantastic response from the viewers and critics. The crime thriller has been hailed for its electrifying performance backed by a good story.

Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu and Arun Vijay are starring in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, while Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aishwarya Rajesh and Dayana Erappa are in the female leads. Prakash Raj and Jayasudha enact important roles in the film, distributed by Lyca Productions.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has won unanimous positive reviews with many critics hailing Mani Ratnam to have made his comeback after a couple of forgettable movies. It was said that the good word-of-mouth could help the film to do well at the collection centres in the days to come.

However, the collection of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is expected might be hit as the movie is hit by piracy.

There are a couple of torrent sites which have already uploaded the full movie with different qualities. But this does not come as a surprise as all big movies these days make it to the Internet within a day of release.

Although the film industry and the central government's Department of Telecommunications have severe measures in place to curb such malpractices, movies are making their way to the Internet some way or the other.

Vishal, the president of Tamil Nadu Producers' Council, has pledged to remove piracy from Kollywood and taken many measures to curb it, his attempts have failed to come to fruition as the people involved in the crime are finding new ways to upload the films online.