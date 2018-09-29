Mani Ratnam's latest movie Chekka Chivantha Vaanam has got a flying start at the US box office. The collection of the movie has seen substantial improvement on daily basis and made a solid collection on Friday, 28 September.

Released in over 110 screens across North America in two versions (Tamil and Telugu), Chekka Chivantha Vaanam got a decent response for its premieres as it collected $79,000 on Wednesday. Following the good word-of-mouth, the collections saw a good jump on Thursday and raked in $89,000 to take its 2-day total tally to $168,000.

Normally, the first day collection will be lesser than premieres, but Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and its Telugu version Nawab registered a better occupancy rates on Thursday although it was a working day.

On Friday, the Mani Ratnam's film had a stunning response from the cine-goers as it minted approximately $141,000. It has to be noted that the bilingual had earned $67,000 from the advance booking.

The two-day including the collection from the premiere stands at $309,000. The trade trackers have already declared that the movie would set the box office on fire in the next two days.

Also, it is predicted that Chekka Chivantha Vaanam would breach into 1-million club in the US which is a first for a Mani Ratnam film.

Meanwhile, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, which has Arvind Swamy, Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi and Arun Vijay in the leads, has done well at the domestic box office. The two-day business is estimated to be around Rs 10 crore.