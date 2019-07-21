Let's take a look at some of the best made food films that will trigger your taste buds.

Chef: Food, beer, music and travel. Jon Favreau's master-piece is definitely a film you must watch if there is no bigger love in your life than food. The film makes us understand how food is incomplete without a good aroma and visual effects. The film also gave a major boost to food-trucks and the concept of grilled sandwiches.

Lunchbox: Food and romance together. Could it get any better? Nimrat Kaur, Irrfan and Nawazuddin Siddique's effortless act proved how food is an emotion of joy that binds people together in this country. The film also gave us plenty of inspiration to take pride in our home-made, simple delicacies.

The Hundred Foot Journey: The beautiful marriage of French food with the Indian delicacies is what makes this film extra-ordinary, apart from the stellar performances by Helen Mirren and Om Puri. The film will definitely inspire you to take out that old recipe book and try out your hands at some out-of-the-box cooking.

Ratatouille: "Anyone can be a chef!" If you have kids at home, this will brighten up your Sunday. The visuals of a cute-little rat sliding through recipes in a hotel's kitchen, is a visual treat in every sense. Watch the film with the entire family and order a lot of food, especially – ratatouille.

Julie and Julia: Meryl Streep's classic Julie and Julia will give you major food goals. The meticulously made exquisite dishes would tug at your taste buds and leave you appreciating good food and taste.