Kajol is known for her unabashed and unfiltered social media game. The prolific actress knows how to keep her audience engaged and entertained. So, it didn't come as a surprise when Kajol shared an anecdote from her personal life with daughter Nysa. Kajol revealed what the star kid replied when she complained of her 'attitude problem'.

"I told my daughter to check her attitude and she looks at me and said, 'For complaints about attitude please contact the manufacturer'. Well played well played!" Kajol wrote on social media. This has captured everyone's attention. Kajol has always heaped praise on her kids. She has often spoken about Nysa's sense of humour.

Kajol on Nysa's sense of humour

"My daughter has a fantastic sense of humour. Love her sense of humour. She just keeps me in splits most of the time. She is so, so witty. Sometimes she is a little sarcastic and she's so funny," the Salaam Venky actress had said in an interview. Kajol will soon be seen as a guest on Koffee with Karan. KJo had recently spilled the beans on how he patched up with Kajol after their fight during Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil clash.

Karan Johar - Kajol's fight

Karan had revealed he and the K3G actress didn't speak for almost two years and when his children were born he sent Kajol their pics. "I said 'you don't need to reply but these are what my children look like - Yash and Roohi'. She messaged back and she said, 'I am just full of love right now'. A month later, she said 'it's my birthday, you don't have to come' but I went. We hugged, we cried and it was done," Karan said.