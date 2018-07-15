Apple has a lot of freebies on the App Store sale rack today. From a video editing app to a robust productivity app, you're guaranteed to get the best premium iOS apps today without charge. Make sure to get these while still free.

TextVideo ($2.99)

For a simple and intuitive text-to-video functionality, TextVideo is all you need. The app allows you to add text effects -- warp it, rotate it, flip it, trim it, and animate it. It has hundreds of fonts available and a variety of transition and animation effects for texts. Easily share your works on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and more.

Get TexVideo for iOS from the App Store.

The Hit List ($19.99)

You think no app can handle major things to do? Think again. Let The Hit List be your companion. It's specially designed for people with big responsibilities, ambitious five-year plans, and demanding weekly errands, It will help you keep track of your various lists and goals in life and focus on what matters most.

Get The Hit List for iOS from the App Store.

Calendarium ($0.99)

Calendarium is a new way to uncover so many interesting things in life. It integrates calendar of historical events with times of sunrise and sunset, number of weeks, days, day length, moon phase, and more. Isn't it cool?

Get Calendarium for iOS from the App Store.

Linia ($1.99)

Linia is a colorful puzzle game that's caught between relaxing and challenging. The gameplay will have you create color sequences by tracing a line connecting colored shapes. But these colors run, revolve, hide, and change in shape so it isn't easy at all. This game will test your rhythm and timing skills.

Get Linia for iOS from the App Store.

Show Closer ($1.99)

Exclusively designed for authorized jewelers, Show Closer allows you to have a quick lookup screen to find item prices of jewelry and page numbers at any time. With it, you can save multiple hostess orders and wishlists. This app boasts more features so be sure to download it if you are a jeweler.

Get Show Closer for iOS from the App Store.