Queen Elizabeth II finally addressed the United Kingdom on Sunday in a rare speech. The 93-year-old queen acknowledged the grief and financial pain that Britons are currently facing. She even thanked all the health workers who are working on the front lines of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

"I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time. A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all," Queen Elizabeth II said.

Queen Elizabeth then thanked everyone on the NHS front line, including all the care workers and to all those who are "selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home." She went to add that the entire nation appreciates all the hard work they all are doing.

"Across the Commonwealth and around the world, we have seen heart-warming stories of people coming together to help others, be it through delivering food parcels and medicines, checking on neighbors, or converting businesses to help the relief effort."

Queen Elizabeth went on to talk about the very first broadcast she made back in 1940. She stated that back then she spoke to all the children who had been evacuated from their homes and sent away for their own safety. It was a clear reference to World War II and how everything changed for the entire world. She added that due to the current pandemic, many will feel the pain of separation but "it is the right thing to do."

Queen Elizabeth then stated that they have faced challenges before but this time it is different because of COVID-19. This time, all the nations from around the world have come together with a common goal.

"We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again. But for now, I send my thanks and warmest good wishes to you all," she concluded her speech via The Telegraph.

Queen Elizabeth II addressed the nation:

Queen Elizabeth II's televised address to the United Kingdom is only the fifth time when she has given a speech in her 68-year long reign.

The Monarch made a statement at the beginning of the land war in Iraq in 1991. She then addressed the nation on the eve of the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales. Back then she gave a personal tribute to Diana and stated that she was an exceptional and gifted human being.