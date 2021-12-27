Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended the Billboards Music Awards Close
It's the holidays and what better time to shuffle your playlist to give your eardrums a new sense of taste. Former US president Barack Obama has a little something for you, could be the perfect mix-tape for your road trip or if you're having some time for yourself this season. Picking up a "little bit of everything this year" Obama's playlist gets a thumbs up from the masses.

Obama's 2021 music playlist features Mitski's "The Only Heartbreaker," The War on Drugs' "I Don't Live Here Anymore," Jon Batiste's "Freedom," Courtney Barnett's "Write a List of Things to Look Forward To," Brandi Carlile's "Broken Horses," "Nobody" [ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill] by Nas and much more.

Sharing the list, which is naturally more extensive than the list of his favourite books or even movies, Obama wrote: "I've always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it's no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist."

Obama's favourite music of 2021

  1. Mitski: "The Only Heartbreaker"
  2. The War on Drugs: "I Don't Live Here Anymore" [ft. Lucius]
  3. Mdou Moctar: "Tala Tannam"
  4. Adia Victoria: "Magnolia Blues"
  5. Durand Jones & The Indications / Aaron Frazer: "Witchoo"
  6. Esperanza Spalding: "Formwela 10"
  7. Brandi Carlile: "Broken Horses"
  8. Genesis Owusu: "Gold Chains"
  9. Little Simz: "Woman" [ft. Cleo Sol]
  10. Farruko: "Pepas"
  11. Spice: "Go Down Deh" [ft. Shaggy and Sean Paul]
  12. Jon Batiste: "Freedom"
  13. Wye Oak: "Its Way With Me"
  14. Nas: "Nobody" [ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill]
  15. Allison Russell: "Nightflyer"
  16. Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"
  17. Yotuel / Gente de Zona / Descemer Bueno: "Patria y Vida" [ft. Maykel Osorbo and El Funky]
  18. Tammy Lakkis: "Notice"
  19. Teddy Afro: "Armash"
  20. Courtney Barnett: "Write a List of Things to Look Forward To"
  21. Aventura / Bad Bunny: "Volví"
  22. Isaiah Rashad: "Headshots (4r da Locals)"
  23. Yebba: "Boomerang"
  24. Mo3 / Morray: "In My Blood"
  25. Yendry: "Ya"
  26. Lizzo / Cardi B: "Rumors"
  27. Parquet Courts: "Walking at Downtown Pace"
