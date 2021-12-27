It's the holidays and what better time to shuffle your playlist to give your eardrums a new sense of taste. Former US president Barack Obama has a little something for you, could be the perfect mix-tape for your road trip or if you're having some time for yourself this season. Picking up a "little bit of everything this year" Obama's playlist gets a thumbs up from the masses.

Obama's 2021 music playlist features Mitski's "The Only Heartbreaker," The War on Drugs' "I Don't Live Here Anymore," Jon Batiste's "Freedom," Courtney Barnett's "Write a List of Things to Look Forward To," Brandi Carlile's "Broken Horses," "Nobody" [ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill] by Nas and much more.

Sharing the list, which is naturally more extensive than the list of his favourite books or even movies, Obama wrote: "I've always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it's no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist."

Obama's favourite music of 2021