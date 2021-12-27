It's the holidays and what better time to shuffle your playlist to give your eardrums a new sense of taste. Former US president Barack Obama has a little something for you, could be the perfect mix-tape for your road trip or if you're having some time for yourself this season. Picking up a "little bit of everything this year" Obama's playlist gets a thumbs up from the masses.
Obama's 2021 music playlist features Mitski's "The Only Heartbreaker," The War on Drugs' "I Don't Live Here Anymore," Jon Batiste's "Freedom," Courtney Barnett's "Write a List of Things to Look Forward To," Brandi Carlile's "Broken Horses," "Nobody" [ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill] by Nas and much more.
Sharing the list, which is naturally more extensive than the list of his favourite books or even movies, Obama wrote: "I've always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it's no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist."
Obama's favourite music of 2021
- Mitski: "The Only Heartbreaker"
- The War on Drugs: "I Don't Live Here Anymore" [ft. Lucius]
- Mdou Moctar: "Tala Tannam"
- Adia Victoria: "Magnolia Blues"
- Durand Jones & The Indications / Aaron Frazer: "Witchoo"
- Esperanza Spalding: "Formwela 10"
- Brandi Carlile: "Broken Horses"
- Genesis Owusu: "Gold Chains"
- Little Simz: "Woman" [ft. Cleo Sol]
- Farruko: "Pepas"
- Spice: "Go Down Deh" [ft. Shaggy and Sean Paul]
- Jon Batiste: "Freedom"
- Wye Oak: "Its Way With Me"
- Nas: "Nobody" [ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill]
- Allison Russell: "Nightflyer"
- Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"
- Yotuel / Gente de Zona / Descemer Bueno: "Patria y Vida" [ft. Maykel Osorbo and El Funky]
- Tammy Lakkis: "Notice"
- Teddy Afro: "Armash"
- Courtney Barnett: "Write a List of Things to Look Forward To"
- Aventura / Bad Bunny: "Volví"
- Isaiah Rashad: "Headshots (4r da Locals)"
- Yebba: "Boomerang"
- Mo3 / Morray: "In My Blood"
- Yendry: "Ya"
- Lizzo / Cardi B: "Rumors"
- Parquet Courts: "Walking at Downtown Pace"