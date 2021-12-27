Barack Obama left the office in 2017 but has still remained largely relevant through his timely updates. Former US president's annual recommendations are largely sought-after and they include books, movies and even music.
If you've been eager to explore new genres of movies, Obama's recommendations are a good place to start. Here's a list of Obama's favourite movies of 2021 that you must not forget to check out.
Obama's favourite movies: 2021 edition
- Drive My Car: A 2021 Japanese drama by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Summer of Soul: An American documentary by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson
- West Side Story: A 2021 American musical romantic drama film by Steven Spielberg
- The Power of the Dog: A 2021 Western drama film by Jane Campion
- Pig: An American drama film by Michael Sarnoski (a directorial debut)
- Passing: A 2021 B&W drama film by Rebecca Hall (a directorial debut)
- The Card Counter: A 2021 American crime drama film by Paul Schrader
- Judas and the Black Messiah: An American biographical crime drama film about betrayal of Fred Hampton
- The Worst Person in the World: A 2021 dark romantic comedy-drama film by Joachim Trier
- Old Henry: A 2021 American Western film by Potsy Ponciroli
- The Last Duel: A 2021 epic historical drama film by Ridley Scott
- The Tragedy of Macbeth: A historical thriller film is a stunning Shakespeare adaptation by Joel Coen
- C'mon C'mon: A 2021 American B&W drama film by Mike Mills
- Quo Vadis, Aida?: A 2020 Bosnian war film by Jasmila Žbanić