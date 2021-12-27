Video of Michelle Obama Praising Harvey Weinstein Resurfaces on Twitter Close
Barack Obama left the office in 2017 but has still remained largely relevant through his timely updates. Former US president's annual recommendations are largely sought-after and they include books, movies and even music.

If you've been eager to explore new genres of movies, Obama's recommendations are a good place to start. Here's a list of Obama's favourite movies of 2021 that you must not forget to check out.

Obama's favourite movies: 2021 edition

  1. Drive My Car: A 2021 Japanese drama by Ryusuke Hamaguchi
  2. Summer of Soul: An American documentary by Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson
  3. West Side Story: A 2021 American musical romantic drama film by Steven Spielberg
  4. The Power of the Dog: A 2021 Western drama film by Jane Campion
  5. Pig: An American drama film by Michael Sarnoski (a directorial debut)
  6. Passing: A 2021 B&W drama film by Rebecca Hall (a directorial debut)
  7. The Card Counter: A 2021 American crime drama film by Paul Schrader
  8. Judas and the Black Messiah: An American biographical crime drama film about betrayal of Fred Hampton
  9. The Worst Person in the World: A 2021 dark romantic comedy-drama film by Joachim Trier
  10. Old Henry: A 2021 American Western film by Potsy Ponciroli
  11. The Last Duel: A 2021 epic historical drama film by Ridley Scott
  12. The Tragedy of Macbeth: A historical thriller film is a stunning Shakespeare adaptation by Joel Coen
  13. C'mon C'mon: A 2021 American B&W drama film by Mike Mills
  14. Quo Vadis, Aida?: A 2020 Bosnian war film by Jasmila Žbanić
