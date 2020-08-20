The Government of Karnataka has now gone live with an online service that allows the people of the state to check their coronavirus test result by just entering the specimen referral form (SRF) ID.

"Now you can know your Covid test result by feeding SRF ID of your Covid test in the following portal," said a state Covid War Room official.

Here's the link of the portal:

The portal is: https://www.covidwar.karnataka.gov.in/service1

The Karnataka Covid War Room headed by senior IAS officer Munish Moudgil has developed the portal for easier access to test results.

Now, with this development, people who gave their samples need not physically go to the laboratory or hospital to confirm their result as they can easily access it from their home.

In the event of a positive result, the health department advised people not to panic and assured them that the government itself will get in touch with them.

"If you are positive, don't panic. Stay calm and isolate yourself at your home. Government of Karnataka will automatically get in touch with you on your mobile number," he said.

Likewise, for Covid Medical helpline, patients have been advised to contact 'Apthamitra' helpline at 14410 and for emergency 108.

Karnataka is testing over 50k Covid samples a day

The southern state is testing more than 50,000 coronavirus samples a day at its 101 testing laboratories across the state.

Recently, Karnataka has completed 20 lakh Covid tests in about five months' time to emerge as one of the highest testing states.

Karnataka registers highest single day Covid tally

Karnataka has registered its highest single-day number of coronavirus infections, at 8,642, taking the state's tally to 2.49 lakh, even as 7,201 more patients recovered, a state health official said on Wednesday.

"Today, 8,642 new positive cases were reported and 7,201 people have been discharged," said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

(With agency inputs)