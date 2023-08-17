Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame and Lebanese actor and model Jad Hadid, and one more Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Akanksha Puri grabbed headlines in BB house for their infamous lip-lock. The two were slammed by Salman Khan for going all out just for a task and leaving everyone surprised by kissing each other.

Former BB OTT 2 contestants Jad and Akansha kiss each other in front of the media

However, the duo rekindled their kiss on Wednesday night for the media.

It was BB OTT 2 contestant Palak Purswami's birthday and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliyah Kashyap, Aashika Bhatia, Jad Hadid and Akansha Puri among others, attended an event in Mumbai on Wednesday night,

During the photo ops Jad kissed Akanksha in front of the media persons, Akanksha too kissed him on the cheeks, amid huge cheers from the paparazzi.

However, eagle-eyed netizens spotted a rather unusual thing in the videos that are doing the rounds.

Jad inappropriately touches Akansha; netizens get furious

Jad inappropriately touched Akansha's breasts while kissing her and re-created the 'infamous kiss'.

A user wrote, "Why Akansha is obsessed with him seriously god."

Another mentioned, "Dress gandi harkate gandi" (The dress is bad so is their behaviour).

The third user mentioned, "This is soft porn".

Netizens slammed Akansha and Jad for doing so once again.

For the unversed, after the task, Jad went on to say that Akanksha is a 'bad kisser'. He later apologised to her.

Akansha wants to meet BB OTT 2 winner Elvish

During media interactions, Akanksha expressed her wish to meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and Youtuber Elvish Yadav. She said that she was evicted from the house when Elvish entered as a wild card much later, and hence she could not meet him.