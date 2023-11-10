Karan Johar led Koffee With Karan is one of the most loved talk shows. You might love it, or hate it but simply can't ignore it. For many it's a guilty pleasure and avid KWK viers binge-watch all the seasons that stream on Disney + Hotstar.

Season 8 began with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, touted as one of the most celebrated actresses of this generation.

The power couple on Koffee With Karan poured their heart out and spoke about their relationship.

They also shared unseen footage of their marriage. Apart from all the love, romance friendship and togetherness. The episode was emotional as Deepika spoke about her battle with mental health and also shared how Ranveer was always there for her.

In the episode, Deepika while talking to Karan shared, "I was seeing other guys, but in my mind, I was committed to him. (Ranveer Singh). Her statement wasn't well-received by many and social media went berserk with comments and memes and started sympathising with Ranveer and brutally slammed Deepika for being in a 'situation ship' and taking advantage of Ranveer's niceness.

In the episode, Deepika had said, "I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other."

Ranveer said, "Abhi toh tumne bola I was seeing other people but I would go back to him. Tumko ab yaad nahi aa raha hai (Just a few minutes ago you said you were seeing other people and now you can't remember)?" "I can't remember the people," Deepika responded. "I remember very clearly," Ranveer said in return.

And it's been over two weeks, ever since the episode aired but the online users are still milking Deepika's comment that she made on 'seeing other guys'.

Deepika Padukone's past relationships turned into stand-up comedy at BHU fest

At BHU college fest, Deepika's statement on her past relationship has turned into stand-up comedy.

The viral video features Deepika's pictures with Ranbir Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Nihar Pandya, Sidharth Mallya and Upen Patel.

Soon after the video went viral online, netizens condemned the act calling it 'shameful', 'disgraceful'.

A user wrote, "Are you studying or criticising, there is no value in education if it's not transforming your heart. This is eccentric. Why are we maligning someone's life? Is that what you are learning keeping aside the purpose of learning ...."

Another mentioned, "This is disgusting please do it again..."

Work front

Deepika's will be seen in the upcoming project Singham Again and her first look was unveiled recently. She will play Shakti Shetty in the film. Apart from this, she will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's next actioner titled Fighter.

In 2024, Deepika will also feature in Prabhas and Kamal Haasan's film Kalki 2898 AD.