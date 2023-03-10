Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Sonam Bajwa are ruling the states with their performances. The dream team also includes Stebin Ben as they enthralled the audiences with their breathtaking performances overseas. Being a part of the 'The Entertainers tour', the B'town stars are leaving no stone unturned to regular performance and sizzle the stage with their feet tapping numbers.

Powerhouse performers Nora Fatehi and Akshay Kumar's set the stage ablaze with their first performance together on March 3 in Atlanta in the US. A section of fans loved their energy and enigma, while some trolled them.

Nora Fatehi's scintillating dance with Akshay Kumar sets the internet on fire; netizens call it 'vulgar'

And now, the charismatic duo are back again with the second leg of the tour as they performed in Dallas as part of their US tour. Akshay and Nora danced together to Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's popular song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise.

Videos of them dancing their hearts out have gone viral. The duo's scintillating performance was liked by the audiences present there. However, a section of social media users was unhappy with Nora and Akshay's dance moves. They dubbed their performance as 'vulgar'.

Although, Nora and Akshay's hot dance moves burned the dance floor like no one's watching. A paparazzo account shared the video on his social media and users thronged his comment section with the nastiest comments.

A user wrote, "Cringe. So much people resort to cheap tactics to become hit. Thank god i am a Salman Khan."

Another said, "Pathetic dance performance. Not even near to the original dance by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun.

The third one wrote, "There's nothing mesmerizing in this performance.

Nora performs on foot-tapping numbers; her belly dancing moves have wowed the audience

Nora Fatehi touted as a dancing diva has taken to her social media shares a series of videos of her performances from the tour so far. The actress's belly dance moves will make your jaws drop.

Mouni Roy grooves to Saami Saami

Mouni Roy danced to Pushpa's hit track Saami Saami. The song is originally picturized on Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna.

Apart from that Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and others have shared their performances. The crows present at the auditorium were seen dancing, hooting and whistling while they see their favourite actors set the stage on fire.