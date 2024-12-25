All eyes are on Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's much-anticipated film Game Changer. The teaser of the movie, released last month, failed to impress many. Fans were equally underwhelmed by the songs and posters, which didn't live up to the hype surrounding Ram Charan's projects.

On Sunday, the fourth song from Game Changer, titled Dhop, was released, including its Hindi version. The peppy track, reminiscent of the kind of music seen in director Shankar's films from the early 2000s, showcases Ram Charan and Kiara Advani flaunting their dancing skills.

The video also features choreographer Jani Master, who is currently facing sexual assault charges. A particular shot even includes Chiranjeevi admiring Ram and Kiara's dance moves.

However, the chemistry between Ram Charan and Kiara Advani was widely criticized. Netizens slammed the choreography, calling it "cringe and cheap."

Let's take a look.

A user commented, "Cringe max pro choreography by Jaani master."

Another user wrote, "Bizarre steps! So cringeworthy."

The next one mentioned, "Hmmm.. The set looks like sci-fi-ish so maybe they attempted something robotic-like? Firstly, we need to blame the choreographer. But the choreographer's dance vision depends on the story and the director. So, don't know what the director is planning, but the choreographer came up with something weird and these two tried something."

One user said, "Pan Indian crap has ruined Hindi music and choreography. Only Vanga managed to give a chart-bursting album. Bring back the golden age of good music."

Dhop has been sung by Thaman S, Raja Kumari, Prudhvi, and Sruthi Ranjani Modumudi. The Tamil lyrics are by Vivek, while Raqueeb Alam penned the Hindi version. At the time of the song's release, the makers wrote on YouTube, "Ready to shake it up with some high voltage! Presenting you Dhop Lyrical Song from Game Changer."

For the unversed, Game Changer marks Kiara Advani's debut in South Indian cinema.