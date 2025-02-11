'Cheap': Ankita Lokhande lashes out at Rozlyn Khan for accusing Hina Khan of faking Cancer & using it as PR Stunt

Hina Khan is battling Stage 3 breast cancer and is currently undergoing radiation therapy. She is in the final phase of her treatment. Fans and friends from the industry have stood by her, sharing heartwarming messages of support.

Amid love and support on social media, actor Rozlyn Khan has been constantly slamming Hina Khan and accusing the actor of encashing and faking her cancer battle.

Although, Hina Khan hasn't reacted to Rozlyn Khan's strong accusations. Infact, her friend, Ankita Lokhande has slammed Rozlyn Khan for accusing Hina of using her cancer diagnosis as a publicity stunt.

Sharing a snippet of Rozlyn's interview on her Instagram stories, Ankita expressed her anger, calling the allegations "cheap."

"How could someone think so low? My goodness... That's so cheap!! For your kind information, madam, Hina is fighting cancer with immense bravery. I am saying this because I know it firsthand. Vikki met her a few days ago at the hospital while she was undergoing chemotherapy, and Rocky was by her side. Vikki told me he was in tears seeing her! Hina, you are strong—our Sher Khan. It's not easy for you or for anyone battling this. God bless you, girl. This too shall pass. @realhinakhan," Ankita wrote.

What did Rozlyn Khan say?

Rozlyn Khan, a Stage 4 cancer survivor, questioned Hina Khan's statements regarding her treatment.

In January 2025, Rozlyn criticized Hina's claims about undergoing a mastectomy and a 15-hour surgery. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, she said, "In Stage 3, the process typically involves surgery first, followed by chemotherapy and then radiation. I've spent the past two years learning about cancer and raising awareness while working with experienced oncologists in Mumbai.

So when I hear Hina Khan talk about a 15-hour surgery, I find it surprising. A 15-hour surgery for what?"

She further questioned, "Mastectomy? When she came out of the operation theatre, she smiled at her family. That's nonsense. Based on my own experience, after a mastectomy, I was unconscious for three days. No one regains consciousness that fast. I feel Hina Khan is simply exaggerating to stay in the headlines."

Hina Khan has continued making public appearances despite her cancer battle. Last year, she attended an award function in Mumbai and has been seen at various events. However, she has yet to resume shooting for her projects.

Hina first shared her diagnosis in June 2024 through an emotional Instagram post, stating, "Hello everyone, to address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer."

Work Front

Hina was last seen in the web series Griha Laxmi, which also stars Chunky Panday, Rahul Dev, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The series is available on ZEE5. Ankita, on the other hand, is currently part of the television show Laughter Chefs Season 2. Hosted by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi and Bharti Singh, the cooking-based reality show also features Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya, Abdu Rozik, Elvish Yadav, Mannara Chopra, and Rubina Dilaik.