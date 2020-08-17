Over the past few days, Chattisgarh has been battered by a relentless downpour. Bilaspur in Chattisgarh has recorded 106 mm in the past 24 hours. In an intense rescue operation, videos showed how the chopper helped get the man out of danger who had been holding on for 16 hours according to reports.

Man stranded at Kutaghat dam for 16 hours

On Monday, in a difficult rescue mission an Indian Air Force chopper, the MI-17 helped a stranded man over the Kutaghat Dam in Bilaspur, Chattisgarh. According to NDTV's report, Jitendra Kashyap who had jumped into the water sat on a stone and held onto a tree to save himself.

The IG Bilaspur, Dipanshu Kabra shared visuals from the events on Twitter, he said, "A young man jumped in the wastewater wier of khutaghat near Ratanpur district Bilaspur. The flow was very heavy and he couldn't come out.

He said that the local police, SDRF, SECL and others had arrived to attempt the rescue but couldn't. Therefore, the police requested the Indian Air Force to carry out the work, due to the heavy flow of the water in the dam.

IG Dipanshu Kabra sharing the video of the rescue also mentioned that one of the rescuers himself attempted to go down to help the man first, "The@IAF_MCC's #SkyWarrior first himself attempted to go down & bring the man up, risking his own life. But due to fast wind, it wasn't possible, later the guy was rescued with other technique."

Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also commended the IAF's effort on Twitter, "Salute to you@IAF_MCC The young man trapped in the strong current in Khuntaghat has been rescued today. Your courage and willpower is proved once again. We all congratulate the Indian Air Force, including the Chhattisgarh resident, and all the team involved in the rescue."