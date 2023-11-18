In an unexpected turn of events, Sam Altman has been removed from his position as CEO of OpenAI, the renowned AI developer behind ChatGPT, as announced by the company's board. The decision, rooted in the board's loss of confidence in Altman's leadership, marks a sudden departure.

The board's extensive review highlighted concerns about Altman's lack of consistent transparency in communications, which, according to the board, obstructed its ability to fulfill its responsibilities effectively. Consequently, Mira Murati, the Chief Technology Officer, assumes the role of interim CEO with immediate effect, while OpenAI commences the search for a permanent successor.

Altman, expressing fondness for his tenure at OpenAI, acknowledged its personal and potential global impact. His departure coincides with reports of his venture capital fund aimed at "hard tech" initiatives, as per Semafor sources.

Greg Brockman, President, and co-founder of OpenAI, has relinquished the role of board chairman but remains within the company's ranks. Microsoft, a major investor in OpenAI, affirmed its ongoing commitment to collaboration despite the leadership shift.

Satya Nadella, Microsoft's Chairman and CEO, affirmed the long-standing partnership with OpenAI and emphasized the access to resources required to drive innovation. Nadella reiterated Microsoft's dedication to the collaboration, expressing optimism for the future of AI technology.

Murati, an integral part of OpenAI's leadership for five years, is credited for her pivotal role in the company's growth. Her familiarity with the company's ethos, operations, and strategic functions, coupled with her leadership in research, product development, and safety measures, positions her as a fitting choice for the interim CEO role.

The board of directors conveyed gratitude for Altman's contributions to OpenAI's inception and expansion while underscoring the necessity for new leadership to navigate the company's future trajectory.