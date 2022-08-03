Be it any profession, the first and foremost thing is to garner knowledge. Merely gaining knowledge is not significant, but utilizing the knowledge and executing it in daily life is of utmost importance. Among many eminent professionals in the field of finance and accountancy, Manoj Dembla is a noteworthy name in the industry. He is a Chartered Accountant and author out of Noida and currently based in Mumbai. In the academics space, he was a gold medalist in the Panjab University, Chandigarh in the B.Com (Hons) Examination of 1983.

In addition, he is a member and rank holder in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Having worked in different sectors like infrastructure, real estate, formula 1, entertainment, and telecom, he has his expertise in Taxation, Working Capital Management, Finalization, Audits-Internal & Statutory, Liasoning, Fund Mobilization & Treasury Management.

Currently, he is serving as an Advisor - Finance, Accounts & Taxation and is an Insolvency Professional at India's leading music and entertainment conglomerate, T-Series, Mumbai. However, his work is not just limited to the field of finance. In various instances, he has been coaching people about self-development and how to succeed in life. Along with his professional goals, he has achieved a balance in pursuing other life goals.

Through his books, 'Live Your Life the Smart Way!' and 'Impossible? No Way', he is contributing to making people become better and more effective individuals. Speaking about it, Manoj Dembla revealed, "I believe that knowledge and wisdom should be passed without having any thought of monetary gain. That's the philosophy I truly live by as I aim to grow and help others grow in different walks of life."

Moreover, Manoj Dembla further said that sharing wisdom is like a philanthropic activity. "As much as contributing monetarily gives joy, the act of providing the right guidance is what I feel will help people excel in their respective fields. Knowledge always overpowers money", he added. An ethical and transparent Chartered Accountant that he is, Manoj Dembla's work ethos has encouraged thousands of aspiring finance professionals.

Besides authoring books, he finds hope and direction in coaching people. Adding fuel to accelerate people's goals, it is encouraging to see how Manoj Dembla continues to add value to people's life. Lastly, the Chartered Accountant stated that he is spiritually connected and aims to live a life with a positive mindset. "What you think is what reflects in your daily work. Therefore, consistency and a positive attitude are imperative to become successful in life", he concluded.