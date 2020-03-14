Online media has been abuzz with the rumours over Anushka Shetty's marriage. Her fans have been waiting to hear about her wedding for ages now. It looks like not just press and public, people from the film industry too want her to get hitched soon.

Charmy Kaur Asks 'Pelli Eppodu?'

Her best friend Charmy Kaur brought up the topic at the event marked to celebrate 15 years of Anushka Shetty in film industry. On stage, the former asked, "Everyone is asking one question. Sweety 'Pelli eppodu?' (when will you get married?)."

Anushka's Response

"I have also a question 'pelli eppodu!' I don't know (laughs). Definitely, people will come to know when I tie the knot," visibly confused Anushka Shetty responded to Charmy Kaur's question.

Is Baahubali Actress Marrying a Divorcee?

In the recent months, there were lots of speculations on the Baahubali actress' marriage. It was said that she would tie the knot to a cricketer a few months ago, but suddently the reports of Anushka tying the knot to divorcee Prakash Kovelamudi surfaced on internet, last week.

Coming back to Charmy, she started her speech by recalling their meeting when they used to do workout in the same gym, while praising her for sustaining in the industry for so long despite huge competition.

Charmy on Anushka's Journey

Charmy says, "Back then, I was behaving like a senior. 'Oh newcomer, ok ok, come come, I will show you the gym around.' Then, we became very good friends and It is never looking back. She is 'amma.' She has all the best qualities in her. You can never even think of becoming like her.

She has so much patience....she is just amazing. She gives that extra one minute of hug, which has so much concern, which has so much depth...feelings,"

Charmy Kaur adds that Anushka has been doing a lot of good movies. She continues, "15 years is not a joke. Nowadays people are vanishing in 15 minutes, especially girls. You have been doing amazing roles for 15 years. Each and every film has been fantastic. We saw Nishabdham you have just killed it. We really thought that you are dumb and deaf. It's very nice and film has come out really nice,"