Actress Charmme Kaur (Charmi/Charmy) has proposed her close friend, actress Trisha Krishnan on her birthday on May 4. The latter accepted her marriage proposal saying she had already said yes.

Charmee Kaur shared screen space with Trisha in Prabhas' 2006 action dance film Pournami, which was directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by MS Raju. Ever since both the actress have maintained a very cordial relationship with each other. They wish each other on their birthdays and interact jovially on social media.

Their Twitter followers same jovial conversation between the two actresses on May 4, which happened to be the 26th birthday of Trisha Krishnan. Charmme Kaur took her Twitter account to wish her friend. She also shared a photo featuring the bonding between the two, as Trisha is seen kissing her in it.

Besides sharing their cuddling photo, Charmme Kaur wrote, "Baby I love u today n forever Am on my knees waiting for u to accept my proposal let's get married (now toh it's legally allowed also ) #happybirthday @trishtrashers ."

Interestingly, Charmee Kaur had posted the same message four years ago and Trisha Krishnan had jovially accepted her marriage proposal. Responding to her latest message, Trisha said that she has already said yes to marry her. The actress replied, "thank you and i said YES already @Charmmeofficial."

Charmee Kaur and Trisha were linked with their co-stars in the past, but none of them became true. Both the actresses are single and busy focusing on their respective careers. Trisha had engaged to Chennai-based businessman Varun Manian in January 2015, but she split from him months later in May 2015.

However, some of the followers were surprised and amused by this friendly banter between Charmee and Trisha. Despite the two being jovial, a few were heartbroken, while others wished to see them married. Here are their comments.

Krishna Mohan‏ @Krishna35887244

You ladies break my heart. Not fair. You two cannot, should not tie knot. You both are too beautiful to be .... you know what I mean....

Hari‏ @itishariram

Well.. wish you both to get married soon..

VM Bapaiah chari‏ @vmbchari

Today onwards I will choose another beautiful girl to me...

ANJU✨‏ @AnjuSweetz

Cute couples happy if u both gets married

THE VILLAIN‏ @JhonnyOpines

Please let us know if the date is confirmed madam. Will come with a gift for you both.

కొండముది సాయికిరణ్‏ @kskk1968

Very rare to see friendly banter between celebrities, in open. Happy Birthday to Trisha of Atadu. And advance Happy Birthday to Charmy of Mangala.

Vaishali misra ‏ @97misra