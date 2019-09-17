Apple's leading streaming platform, Apple+ has started working on the TV adaptation of Gregory David Roberts' acclaimed book Shantaram. The upcoming series will feature Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam in the lead role. It will also have Bollywood actress Radhika Apte in a vital role.

The upcoming 10-episode series will be written by Eric Warren Singer, whereas, Assassin's Creed fame Justin Kurzel is set to direct the first two episodes of the much-awaited drama series.

Shantaram was penned by Gregory David Roberts and revolves around the story of an Australian bank robber and drug addict, his escape from a high-security prison and journey to India. After coming to India, the lead character, Lin, finds himself in Bombay slums, bars, and the underworld. The acclaimed novel is commended by several people for the rawness it portrayed.

Writer Gregory David Roberts has made it clear several times in the past that Shantaram is not an autobiography, he stated that he structured the book's narrative in such a way that even though it is a fiction, it feels like fact. Roberts has also said in the past that all the characters in the book are created by his imagination and none of them have any similarity with real people he has ever known.

This is not the first time when a big production house has planned to turn the book into a series or a movie. Back in 2004, Warner Bros paid $2 million for the book rights. Johnny Depp was supposed to play the lead role. In 2007, acclaimed director Mira Nair replaced Peter Weir to direct the movie and Amitabh Bachchan joined to star-cast. But the movie was shelved because of the writer's strike and the shoot was also hampered because of the impending monsoon.

Shantaram TV series is in the early stage of its production and it is not yet revealed as to when fans can expect to watch it on Apple+. The upcoming streaming platform is going to launch in India at a very reasonable price of Rs 99 per month and could be accessed on all Apple devices.